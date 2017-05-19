Harding’s five-for sets Fordham on the path to record a comfortable home win

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

WICKET HUNTING: Fordham's Chris Reay goes in search of another wicket

Fordham 79-4 beat

Cambridge NCI 78

by six wickets

After last week’s season-opening disappointment, Fordham bounced back on Saturday by overcoming visiting Cambridge NCI.

GET OUT: The Fordham players celebrate the dismissal of another visiting batsman

However, despite the scoreline suggesting that it had been a routine victory for the hosts, early on it seemed that the Cambridge visitors were set to post a big score.

Former county and Cambridge Granta batsman David Norman and his partners looked in control as they moved on to 60-1.

However, in the space of nine overs there was a dramatic collapse, with a total of six visiting batsmen failing to get off the mark.

Fordham’s Jason Harding was the main destroyer, ending with figures of five wickets at the expense of only one run from his five-over spell.

Harding was well supported in the attack by George Darling, who finished on 4-9.

Fordham’s Summerskill brothers — Chris and Gareth — made a solid response opening up for the hosts, but when the latter was dismissed for 18, with the score on 30, three more wickets fell in quick succession as the visitors sensed an unlikely upset.

But Chris Summerskill followed up last weeks performance with an unbeaten 35 and assisted by Darling on 14 not out, the pair saw their side home without further loss.

On Saturday, Fordham are at home again with Needingworth the visitors (1pm).

n In Division Three, Fordham II went down by 82 runs at Cottenham, with veteran Phil Dean taking 6-41 and Andy Barker 3-6 in the home side’s innings of 175 all out.

Despite Daniel Labuschagne making 38, Fordham were bowled out seven runs short of 100.

Next up for the seconds on Saturday is a trip to Saffron Walden III (1pm).

n On Sunday, Fordham won through to the second round of the National Village Cup following a 126-run victory on the road at Norfolk-based team Winterton.

Alex Theobald, who had a good season in front of goal for Ely City Football Club in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, showed good form with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 107 in his sixth-wicket partnership with Sam Buck (62).

The duo helped the team reach a total of 262-6 from their 40 overs.

The visitors followed that up by bowling well, taking wickets at regular intervals to prevent Winterton from building any significant partnerships.

Mark Abbot was particularly impressive for Fordham, finishing with figures of 2-2 from his only over.

The next round takes place on May 25.