Halstead skipper hits more runs than entire Worlington line-up

Halstead (290) beat Worlington (125) by 165 runs

Worlington suffered only their second defeat of the season on Saturday — away from home against Halstead.

The side travelled to Star Stile in confident form having only lost one fixture in the 2017/18 season — but Halstead’s skipper was unstoppable.

Worlington won the toss and invited the home side to bat first.

It started well for the away side as opening batsmen Chris Huntington (6) and Charlie Douglas-Hughes (12) were dispatched quickly.

But Halstead captain Josh Wells then threatened to take on their visitors alone — with a knock of 129 coming about in just 80 balls.

Charlie Tunstall made a welcome return to the Worlington line-up following injury, and his 10 overs yielded 38 runs while picking up three wickets for his side, including the crucial wicket of Wells.

And 16-year-old Matthew Wittish, who was promoted to the first team to help bolster the bowling line-up, justified his selection with 4-32 to help dismiss Halstead for 290 runs.

Worlington’s strong batting line-up were simply unable to fire in reply, and were dismissed for just 125.

The lower order of Tunstall (14), Alex Watson (19) and Cody Golding (25no) helped the visitors pick up a second batting bonus point but that was all the team could muster on the day.

n In Division Six, Worlington II (240-8) beat Bury St Edmunds III (221-8) by 19 runs, making it four wins from four with victory at home.

Batting first, Worlington closed on 240-8 with Colin Thompson (97) the pick of the batsmen, being run out agonisingly close to his maiden century.

n In the Hunts County Bats Suffolk League Division Three, Mildenhall Sunday II (198) beat Worlington Academy (126) by 72 runs.

Worlington lost to table-topping Mildenhall Sunday II, despite the best efforts of bowler Matthew Wittish, who took six wickets.