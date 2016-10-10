Soham duo target Morocco

Alex and Alice Greatwood are just one good round away from sealing a return to the Morocco Matchplay event.

The couple, who hail from Soham, finished third in the Mixed Pairs in Essaouira last year — a competition that featured the brother of three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington.

And if the partners can finish within the top two of the Northern Regional final at Slaley Hall in Northumberland (October 10-11), they will be heading back to the north African country.

“Getting to Morocco is as good as winning the whole competition,” said Alex, who plays off 14 while Alice has an 18 handicap.

“You are swapping the freezing conditions in England for sunshine for a week.

“It is a great set-up over in Morocco and everything is very well organised.

“We have never played at Slaley Hall before, but are hoping to get a couple of practice rounds in the day before.”