Glory for Newmarket golfers

The Newmarket Links Golf Clubs men’s scratch team won the final of the Goddard Cup (County Scratch Inter Club Knock Out) against Gog Magog Golf Club at Saffron Walden on Sunday.

The eight-man team got the proceedings off to an excellent start in the morning foursomes with a 3-1 lead at lunch.

This was thanks to victories for the combinations of Jason Evans and Ed Harper, Lee Allen and Matt Hartley and Ed Dimambro and Alex Day.

With another 3.5 points required to wrap up the victory and the trophy, the eight singles in the afternoon saw Harper secure the first point, followed closely by Toby Crisp and team captain Dimambro.

This left club champion Mark Bloxham to secure the cup with a win on the final green for a 7-5 victory.

This is the fourth time the Links have won the Goddard Cup, and the first time since 2013.