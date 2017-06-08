Frustration for Suffolk as rain falls forcing a draw at home

Suffolk were left frustrated after rain forced their Unicorns Championship match against Buckinghamshire to be abandoned on the final day.

The hosts had to settle for a draw after heavy rain fell throughout Tuesday morning.

The umpires were left with no alternative but to call the match off just before 1.30pm as rain continued to fall with no sign of letting up.

Suffolk — who claimed 11 points compared to their opponents’ seven — had got themselves into a strong position to win the match at the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds.

After bowling Bucks out for 260, Suffolk declared on 394-6 thanks in no small measure to an opening partnership of 203 between Martyn Cull (98) and Jaik Mickleburgh, who retired with a migraine after scoring 108.

Mildenhall skipper Ben Shepperson weighed in with 77 from just 68 deliveries, which included eight fours and three sixes.

Ex-Bury St Edmunds captain Michael Comber also struck five fours and three sixes on his way to 46 from only 25 balls.

The home team had Bucks reeling at 92-5 in their second innings, still trailing by 42 runs.

Wicket-keeper Adam Mansfield claimed a further four catches to add to his already impressive five in the first innings.

Suffolk skipper Mansfield, who plays for Sudbury, said: “To be in the position we were in and not win is disappointing.

“The boys played some fantastic cricket — the bowlers were excellent on the first day and then our batsmen set the game up on the second day.”

Of his nine catches, Mansfield added: “That is the most I have taken in one game.

“There was some movement off the pitch, so as a keeper you are going to get chances.”

Suffolk now face Berkshire in the three-day quarter-finals of the Unicorns Trophy at Falkland CC in Newbury, starting on Sunday.