Fordham run out of overs in pursuit of victory

Have your say

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Thirplow (193-4) beat

Fordham (159-8)

by 34 runs

Fordham went down by 34 runs in a reduced-overs match at runaway league leaders Thriplow on Saturday.

It was an overall decent performance by the visiting team, but perhaps they were a bowler light of producing a positive result from the encounter.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first.

They made 193-4 from their 35 overs, with opener John Howe their leading run scorer as he struck 77 unbeaten runs.

Craig Theobald was the leader of the Fordham bowling attack, taking 2-35, while Jason Harding (1-21) and Mark Abbott (1-36) helped themselves to a wicket apiece.

In reply, having shone with the ball, Theobald — alongside Gareth Summerskill — put on 58 for the first wicket.

Summerskill went on to make his second successive half century, before losing his wicket to the bowling of Robert Craze for 54.

Theobald went for 35 to Tom Sherwin, but the visitors were still in with a chance as Chris Summerskill made 23 not out and Dan Lubaschange weighed in with a further 20 runs.

However, they eventually ran out of overs and ended up finishing 34 runs short of the victory target.

On Saturday, third-placed Fordham play host to Chatteris — a team just one position behind them in the league standings (1pm).

n In the Junior League 1 North, table-topping Isleham (201-8) recorded a comfortable 141-run victory over Fen Ditton (60).

Isleham, who collected 20 points from that fixture, will aim to tighten their grip on the summit when they travel to Burwell III on Saturday (1pm).