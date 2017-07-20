Fordham produce with bat and ball to win on the road at Cambridge

Have your say

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Cambridge NCI (139)

lost to Fordham (198)

by 59 runs

After being invited to bat first, Fordham went on to record a victory over Cambridge NCI at Fitzwilliam College on Saturday.

Craig Theobald continued his good form with the bat by scoring 65, with admirable support coming from Chris Summerskill (37) and Dan Labuschange (27) as Fordham totalled 198 from their allotted overs.

The Fordham bowlers got to work straightaway and the hosts never looked likely to reach their target.

The wickets were shared with Jason Harding (2-15), Luke Bowers (2-26) and Mike Spreadborough (2-29) all playing their part.

Fordham travel to Foxton on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Three, Fordham II (210) went down by five wickets against Wilburton (214-5).

Tom Williams (69) and Alex Theobald (41) were Fordham’s main run makers, while Clinton Cornwell (3-14) did well with the ball.

n On Sunday, Fordham (116) reached the final of the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup with a 48-run win over Horseheath (68).

Shoab Khan (6 -23) was the star of the show for Fordham, who will compete for the trophy against Abington on Sunday, August 20.