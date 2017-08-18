Fordham make light work of run chase

Have your say

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Weston Colville (116)

lost to Fordham (117-2) by eight wickets

Fordham boosted their play-off chances by winning away at Weston Colville on Saturday.

Bowling first, Fordham’s Mike Spreadborough took 3-22, accompanied by Craig Theobald (2-9), Clint Cornwell (2-12) and Chris Rule (2-14).

A good opening stand put Fordham on their way to victory with Chris Summerskill making 46 and his brother Gareth scoring 19.

Dan Lubaschange continued his good form to score 39 not out as Fordham cruised to victory for the loss of only two wickets and 14 wickets to spare.

Fordham host Fulbourn Institute on Saturday (1pm).

On Sunday, Fordham return to action in the final of the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup against Abington at Sawston (1pm).