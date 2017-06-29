Fordham firsts lose but seconds win

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Chatteris (220-9) beat Fordham (178)

by 42 runs

Fordham fell short in their pursuit of victory on the road at Chatteris on Saturday.

Batting first, the home team posted a respectable 220-9 from their 45 overs.

Opener Anthony Bamford was the main batsman, scoring 87 runs — a knock that included 11 fours and two sixes.

As for the Fordham bowling attack, Chris Reay, Sam Buck and Craig Theobald all picked up a couple of wickets each, while Jason Harding and Michael Spreadborough also got in on the act.

In reply, Fordham began soundly and reached the half century mark with only one wicket down.

But gradually the home side made inroads, despite skipper Gareth Summerskill’s resistance.

Tom Williams and Spreadborough contributed 22 runs apiece, but Fordham were eventually dismissed for 178 with Summerskill still their at the end on 49 not out, just one run short of what would have been a deserved half century.

On Saturday, Fordham travel to Needingworth (1pm).

n In Division Three, A record-breaking unbroken partnership of 220 between Dan Lubaschange and George Darling gave Fordham II (225-2) an eight-wicket victory against Cherry Hinton (222-9).

The duo both made unbeaten centuries, with Darling reaching his ton courtesy of a six that also gave his side the winning runs with nine overs to spare.

They came together with Fordham in trouble at 1-2, but giving only one real chance between them, both batted beautifully alongside some smart running.

Earlier, Cherry Hinton made 220-9 from their 45 overs, when at one stage they were on course for a much higher score.

Ryan Houghton took (5-48) and Sean Brighty (2-45) were Fordham’s main men with the ball in hand.