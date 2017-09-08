Fordham finish in fourth spot

Fordham (128) failed to gain the play-off place in the CCA Senior League Division One as they went down by four wickets against champions Thriplow (129-6) on Saturday.

After overnight rain and a heavy dew, the conditions favoured the bowlers and Fordham found themselves in trouble at 44-4 from 12 overs.

A run out then added to Fordham’s woes as they slumped to 55-7.

However, Chris Summerskill’s 26 and Sam Buck’s 31 gave the hosts hope along with one or two other cameo knocks.

Fordham’s defence started brightly as they reduced the visitors to 2-2, 52-5 and 74-6, with two wickets each for Chris Reay and Craig Theobald.

But Thriplow dug in thereafter to win the game and consign Fordham to a fourth-place finish.