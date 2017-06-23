Fordham ease to home win

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Fordham (199-4) beat

Wisbech Town II (198-5)

by six wickets

Fordham reclaimed third spot in the table after coasting to victory over Wisbech on Saturday.

The visitors ended up two runs short of 200 from their allotted 45 overs, with Dom Stannard (92) and Rhys Howell (40) their leading run-makers.

Chris Reay was Fordham’s most successful bowler, taking 3-37 off nine overs.

Skipper Gareth Summerskill promoted Craig Theobald to open the innings for Fordham and it proved to be an inspired decision.

In partnership with Chris Summerskill, Fordham shot to 63 runs without loss from just eight overs.

Theobald went on to make 53 and when he had gone, Gavin Harding kept up the momentum by scoring 58.

Fordham were well on their way by this point and it was left to Mark Abbott (22) and Tom Williams (15) to get their side over the winning line.

On Saturday, Fordham head to Chatteris (1pm).

n Fordham II were bowled out for just 43 runs during their 302-run defeat at Royston.

Number five Adam Cornwell (17) was the only Fordham batsman to reach double figures.