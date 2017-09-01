Fordham beaten away from home

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Abington (222-6) beat Fordham (219-5)

by four wickets

Fordham remain in the hunt for a play-off place despite losing at Abington on Saturday.

The visitors were invited to bat after losing the toss, and a 103-run partnership for the second wicket between Ian Baldwin (75no) and Dan Labuschagne (72) was the cornerstone of the innings.

But it could not inspire Fordham to victory, despite Clint Cornwell (3-40) and Sam Buck (2-25) both bowling well.

Fordham host leaders Thirplow on Saturday (12pm) needing to win and hoping that Needingworth slip up against Abington to reach the play-offs.