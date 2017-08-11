Fordham and Lakenheath both pick up impressive victories

Have your say

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Fordham (132-8) beat

Chatteris (129-9)

by two wickets

Second-placed Fordham won an entertaining reduced overs encounter against their fourth-placed visitors on Saturday.

The match was cut down to 30 overs per side due to the forecast.

Chatteris got off to a fine start with Ben Perry (46) and Peter Munns (25) the main run scorers.

However, the visitors ended up slumping from 55-1 to 69-5 as the Fordham bowlers got to work.

Sam Buck took 4-28 and he was accompanied by Jason Harding (3-20), Clint Cornwell (1-23) and Mike Spreadborough (1-19 )as Chatteris totalled 129-9 from their 30 overs.

In reply, Fordham lost two early wickets to a fine opening spell of bowling, although the run rate remained satisfactory.

But a barren period followed and two more wickets went as Fordham required 45 from the final eight overs.

Dan Lubaschange responded with a fine 40 and Mark Abbott weighed in with 27, but more wickets began to fall and Fordham still required 30 off five overs with only two wickets left.

Spreadborough, though, responded to the situation superbly and saw his side home with an over to spare thanks to a match-winning 26 not out.

Fordham travel to second-from-bottom Weston Colville on Saturday (1pm).

n In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two, Lakenheath (193-3) gave their survival chances another boost with a seven-wicket win at Easton (190).

Easton batted first and looked set for a large total before Ed Garrard took a stunning one-handed catch off the bowling of Tim Milner (4-56).

Keith Starr held on to another catch in the same over to reduce the home side to 75-4.

Danny Rodic (3-46) then had a successful lbw appeal which left the hosts at 86-5 as the rain began to fall.

There was a 90-minute delay before the teams took to the field again, and Easton batted their way back into the game again with a sixth-wicket partnership of 59.

The dangerous Jolyon Kimmerling was removed by Paul Pallant (3-10) and the innings closed at 190 all out.

Chasing medium scores successfully has been a problem for Lakenheath this year, but an opening partnership of 75 by Dominic Palmer (89 no) and Frank Gammon (29) helped ease the nervousness.

Rob Horrex (15) and Shane Leech (20) showed intent before perishing and leaving the score at 143-4, before the in-form Liam Flack (24 no) bludgeoned the away side to their second successive victory.

Lakenheath travel to East Bergholt on Saturday (1pm).