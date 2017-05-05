Fordham aiming to bounce back at the first attempt

After a disappointing 2016 campaign ended in relegation, Fordham captain Gareth Summerskill has demanded a positive response from his players this term.

The Church Street-based side picked up just six wins all season, leaving them within the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League Tucker Gardner Division Two’s bottom three.

A year in the CCA Senior League Division One awaits, but it is not a level Summerskill wants to become all too familiar with.

“We let ourselves down massively last year,” he said.

“The performances were not good enough individually or collectively.

“Promotion has to be the target, which means finishing in the top two.

“On paper we have got the players to achieve that, it is just about taking that out on to the pitch.

“You would have to say we are probably among the favourites to go up, so we need to prove that.”

Fordham start their season on Saturday with a trip to Wisbech II (1pm), before taking on Cambridge NCI, Needingworth and Fulbourn Institute before the month is out.

And if they are to be among the challengers for promotion, Summerskill has insisted a good start is imperative.

“We have to ensure there is no hangover from last year,” he added.

“There is a positive mood in the squad and when you look at it, the first two games are certainly very winnable.

“In the first month, if we can win at least three of the four games, that will build momentum and hopefully begin the process of us working our way back up.

n Chippenham get their CCA Senior League Division Two campaign under way on Saturday with a trip to Histon II (1pm).

Like Fordham, Chippenham were relegated in 2016, having finished second-from-bottom in the Division One table.