Ford, Osborn hit centuries as Worly keep up winning run

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Mistley (250) lost to

Worlington (251-3)

by seven wickets

Centuries from Graham Ford and Tom Osborn helped Worlington to make it two wins from their opening two matches of the new season at Mistley on Saturday.

Bowling first, the visitors had an early setback as opening bowler Charlie Tunstall was withdrawn from the attack with a recurring hamstring injury.

Mistley openers Ashley Uren and Adrian Stockton took Mistley to 71 before the latter was the first of three victims for Craig Estlea (3-31).

James Scott, at three, was next to fall before Uren was caught for 58.

The remainder of the Mistley innings then revolved around their overseas player, the young South African, James Stamatis.

Cody Golding and Craig Woollard collected two wickets apiece while the bottom three in the Mistley line-up all departed by way of run out, leaving Stamatis unbeaten on 86.

In reply, Worlington’s Ford brothers opened the batting, with skipper Richard Ford first to be dismissed off the bowling of Scott for six.

This brought last weekend’s centurion Osborn to the crease, and together with Graham Ford, they went on to produce a second-wicket stand of 206 with both bats making three figures.

After Osborn eventually fell for 111, caught off the bowling of Stamatis, the slow bowler then had Jimmy Watson trapped lbw the very next ball to leave Worlington on 225-3.

However, Graham Ford and Estlea soon added the required 26 runs to win with little cause for concern, with the former unbeaten on 108.

On Saturday, Worlington host Elmstead (1pm).

n Meanwhile, Worlington II were six-wicket winners over West Mersea I, while Worlington Academy lost out by a six-run margin to BSSSC.