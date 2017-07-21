Ford brothers put Worlington on the path to a much needed home victory

Have your say

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CENTURION: Graham Ford scored a century to help Worlington get the better of Mistley

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (276-6) beat Mistley (88)

by 188 runs

The Ford brothers combined to help Worlington put their recent struggles with the bat behind them on Saturday.

The siblings opened the batting against Mistley and put on 150 runs for the first wicket, when skipper Richard Ford was dismissed for 80 off the bowling of Bruce Leeke.

With the home side’s captain back in the pavilion, Mistley’s Stuart Dove — brought into the attack late into proceedings — picked up five wickets for his perseverance,.

However, he and the other visiting bowlers were unable to dislodge Graham Ford.

The opener finished unbeaten on 117 (12 fours and two sixes), as he and Nathan Twiddy added a further 40 in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand.

There was to be no let up for Mistley in their reply, as the Essex side then lost wickets at regular intervals.

It was Worlington’s opening pairing of Cody Golding (4-23) and Charlie Tunstall (4-20) that did much of the damage, leaving the visitors’ innings in tatters.

A run out and a wicket for Craig Estlea (1-20) saw Mistley all out for just 88 — handing Worlington a welcome 20-point victory ahead of Saturday’s trip to league-leading Elmstead (1pm).

n In Division Six, Worlington II (185-5) bounced back from their defeat a week ago with a five-wicket win at Long Melford (182-5).

The hosts batted first and closed on 180-5 thanks largely to an unbeaten knock of 82 from Phillip King 82.

With the ball, Worlington’s leading bowlers were Freddy Gallagher (2-13) and Matthew Wittish 2-41).

A half-century from opener Ian Roberts (51) got Worlington’s reply off to a strong start, and despite four further wickets, Adam Gallop’s unbeaten 79 helped see his side get over the victory line.

Worlington’s back-up team, who sit second in the Division Six standings, host Tendring on Saturday (1pm).

n Worlington Academy (203) lost by 77 runs at table-topping Tuddenham (280-5) in Division Three of the Hunts County Bats Suffolk League on Sunday.

Batting first, an unbeaten 177 from Ashley Smith was the standout for the home side as they posted 280-5 from their permitted 40 overs.

Matthew Wittish was the pick of the Worlington bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-17 from his six overs.

Despite captain Shaun Lister scoring 61 and a further 40 runs coming courtesy of Alfie Young, Worlington finished well short in their pursuit of victory.

The academy host Long Melford II on Sunday (2pm).