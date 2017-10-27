Winless league run stretches to three matches

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Mildenhall Town 0

Heybridge Swifts 2

Defensive errors and wastefulness in front of goal cost Mildenhall Town dearly in Saturday’s home clash against Heybridge Swifts.

The visitors were in front inside two minutes when Jacob Brown’s clearance found Kreshnic Krasniqi, who unleashed a dipping volley out of goalkeeper Sam Roach’s reach.

Up the other end, Jacob Brown’s shot from close range was parried clear by Danny Sambridge and Dan Brown’s celebrations were cut short by the offside flag after he had turned the ball in at the back post.

Mildenhall midfielder Matt Green also headed over a good chance, while in the second half Jake Chambers-Shaw followed suit following an accurate cross from new signing Jack Wilkinson.

And those misses were duly punished when Heybridge scored a second in the 65th minute.

Roach seemed to believe that Jack Cawley’s looping header from Krasniqi’s long throw was going over, but instead the ball crept inside the far post.

The hosts continued to push for a route back into the game and should have halved the deficit, only for substitute Shaun Avis to send his headed effort skidding wide.

The result sealed a third victory for the Swifts over Mildenhall this term.

n Mildenhall twice took the lead at Cheshunt on Tuesday night, only to end up losing the contest 3-2.

Captain Luke Butcher headed Mildenhall in front in the 13th minute, but it was his error that saw the hosts equalise through Tom Bruno 11 minutes later.

Matt Green’s deflected effort had the visitors back in the ascendancy before the interval — his second goal of the season.

However, Manny Osei and a Bruno penalty put Cheshunt 3-2 up in the second half and held on for all three points.

n After travelling to King’s Lynn Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday (3pm), Dean Greygoose’s side are back on the road in the league on Tuesday night with a trip to Waltham Abbey (7.45pm).