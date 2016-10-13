Williams and Enaro on target as Ely win at home once again

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Ely City 2

Long Melford 0

Ely City won for the second time in a row at the Unwin Ground last Saturday and in doing so moved themselves up to 14th in the table.

Prior to the previous week’s triumph at the expense of FC Clacton, the Robins had not won a league home encounter since their promotion back to the Premier Division in May.

However, goals from Tom Williams and Kelvin Enaro sunk visiting Long Melford and ensured the Clacton result was not a one-off.

The afternoon started on a negative note for Ely, who lost the services of Ashley Shipp during the warm-up to a hamstring injury. The striker joined Alex Theoblald, Mason Newman, Joe Peacock and Sam Goodge on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, it took Brady Stone’s men under 10 minutes to break the deadlock as Williams bundled in from a corner.

Ely goalkeeper Harry Reynolds was forced to make one save, but aside from that the home team were on the front foot.

Enaro, George Darling, Craig Neal and Daniel Jeffrey all went close to doubling their team’s lead, but none were successful.

The one-way traffic continued after the restart as Ash Walter went close early on.

But it was not until the final minute that the points were made safe when James Seymour picked out Enaro and, after advancing into the Melford box, he fired home.

Next up for Ely is a trip to Brantham Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Brantham, who like Ely have won league matches this season, are three points better off than their forthcoming hosts.

n Mildenhall Town continue to look down on the rest of the teams in the division after they thumped basement side Clacton 7-1 on Saturday.

The league leaders took the lead through Matt Green, who scored his third goal in as many matches.

Clacton equalised through Sean Hillier, but goals from Stephen Spriggs, Rob Ruddy and a home defender put Mildenhall 4-1 up at the break on the Essex coast.

Spriggs claimed his second goal of the game after the restart, while strikers Chris Bacon and Lee Clift added further gloss to the scoreline.

Mildenhall hold a four-point lead over Stanway Rovers, who were due to be in action away at Wivenhoe last night.

Next up for Dean Greygoose’s men is a home encounter against 12th-placed Kirkley & Pakefield (3pm).

On Tuesday, Mildenhall will get their Suffolk Senior Cup campaign under way with a trip to Ryman League Premier Division side Needham Market (7.45pm).