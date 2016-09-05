WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Late penalty preserves Bury Town’s unbeaten record, while AFC Sudbury avoid FA Cup upset

Bury Town came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Ware and maintain their unbeaten record in the Ryman League Division One North at the weekend.

Josh Mayhew scored from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time to get the Blues back on level terms, after goals from Brian Haule and Gareth Price had put the visitors 2-1 in front in the second-half.

Ben Chenery’s side had taken an early lead at Ram Meadow when Mayhew scored the first of his two penalties in the seventh minute, before his second spot kick salvaged a share of the spoils late on.

AFC Sudbury eased into today’s Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round draw after thrashing lower league Halstead Town 6-0 at the Wardale Williams Stadium on Saturday.

Luke Callander netted four of the goals for the Yellows, with Sam Bantick and Jordan Blackwell also on the scoresheet for the Ryman League Premier Division club.

Soham Town Rangers are also in the hat for today’s draw but face a replay first after letting a two-goal lead slip in their first qualifying round tie away at Rushall Olympic.

Early goals from Darren Foxley and Victor Adeboyejo had put Soham 2-0 up, before the home side hit back through Jordan Fitzpatrick and Stan Mugisha, with the latter’s goal coming in the 89th minute.

Needham Market suffered another early exit in the FA Cup after they lost 2-0 away at lower league Uxbridge.

Abobaker Eisa scored twice in the opening half hour to knock the Marketmen out of this season’s competition.

Elsewhere, Mildenhall Town moved three points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after beating Hadleigh United 4-0 on Saturday.

Thetford Town and Newmarket Town are up to third and fourth after home triumphs against Long Melford (2-0) and Brantham Athletic (3-2) respectively, while Ely City lost 2-1 at Great Yarmouth Town.

In the First Division, Framlingham Town remain in second place after drawing 1-1 at Woodbridge Town on Friday night.

Diss Town climbed up to third after a 4-2 home win over March Town United, while a late goal helped fourth place Stowmarket Town edge past King’s Lynn Town Reserves 1-0.

Haverhill Borough were unable to play their first game on the new 3G pitch due to minor works being incomplete, but put that disappointment behind them to beat Whitton United 3-2 on the grass pitch at The New Croft.

And finally, Debenham LC lost 3-1 at home to leaders Coggeshall Town, Cornard United were beaten 2-1 at Wisbech St Mary and Team Bury suffered a 6-0 defeat away to Holland FC.

RESULTS

EMIRATES FA CUP

First Qualifying Round: AFC Sudbury 6 Halstead Town 0, Uxbridge 2 Needham Market 0, Rushall Olympic 2 Soham Town Rangers 2.

RYMAN LEAGUE

Division One North: Bury Town 2 Ware 2.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Great Yarmouth Town 2 Ely City 1, Mildenhall Town 4 Hadleigh United 0, Newmarket Town 3 Brantham Athletic 2, Thetford Town 2 Long Melford 0.

First Division: Debenham LC 1 Coggeshall Town 3, Diss Town 4 March Town United 2, Haverhill Borough 3 Whitton United 2, Holland FC 6 Team Bury 0, Stowmarket Town 1 King’s Lynn Town Reserves 0, Wisbech St Mary 2 Cornard United 1, Braintree Town Reserves 2 AFC Sudbury Reserves 0 (Friday), Woodbridge Town 1 Framlingham Town 1 (Friday).

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

EMIRATES FA CUP First Qualifying Round Replay: Soham Town Rangers v Rushall Olympic.

RYMAN LEAGUE

Tuesday

Premier Division: Needham Market v Canvey Island.

Division One North: Wroxham v Bury Town.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Tuesday

Premier Division: Hadleigh United v Wivenhoe Town, Long Melford v Ipswich Wanderers, Saffron Walden Town v Newmarket Town, Thetford Town v Swaffham Town.

First Division: Debenham LC v Diss Town.

Knockout Cup: Downham Town v Team Bury, Framlingham Town v Needham Market Reserves, Stowmarket Town v Coggeshall Town, Cornard United v Holland FC (Wednesday).