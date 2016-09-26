WEEKEND FOOTBALL ROUND-UP + IPSWICH TOWN HIGHLIGHTS: Bury return to wining ways

Bury Town bounced back from their mid-week defeat to AFC Hornchurch by recording a late victory on the road at Brentwood Town on Saturday, while there was also wins for AFC Sudbury and Ely City.

The injury-hit Blues, who prior to the Hornchurch fixture boasted the Ryman League Division One North’s only unbeaten record, looked like they were going to have to settle for a point at The Arena.

However, Ollie Canfer popped up in the 89th minute to head in the winning goal and keep Bury in second place.

In contrast, Soham Town Rangers are in the relegation zone after their 1-1 home draw with Romford.

In the Premier Division, Sudbury got back on the winning trail courtesy of a 3-1 triumph at Harlow Town, with the goals coming from Jack Newman, Luke Callander and Aaron Greene.

On a sour note for the Yellows, defender Ryan Henshaw was red carded in the closing stages.

Fellow Suffolk outfit Needham Market earned a 1-1 draw at Jimmy Bullard’s Leatherhead — a game that saw John Sands net his first goal for the Marketmen.

In the Buildbase FA Vase, Borough triumphed 1-0 over Rovers in Friday night’s battle of the Haverhill clubs, which attracted a crowd of 654.

Walsham-le-Willows, Thetford Town and Ely City are also through after wins over Boston Town, Downham Town and Diss Town respectively, but Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town, Hadleigh United, Halstead Town and Long Melford have all been knocked out.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Stowmarket Town remain second after they thrashed Wisbech St Mary 6-1 at Greens Meadow.

Cornard United and Debenham LC both scored three goals in their victories, but Framlingham Town and AFC Sudbury Reserves were beaten.

Meanwhile, in the Sky Bet Championship, Norwich came from behind to beat Burton Albion 3-1 — a result that saw the Canaries move to the summit.

Ipswich Town did not fare as well, though, as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United.

* Read our fans’ views on both Ipswich Town and Norwich City in our print editions later this week, while extended highlights of Ipswich Town’s Saturday game can be viewed via a payment subscriber service on the club’s official website

RESULTS AND FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Harlow Town 1 AFC Sudbury 3, Leatherhead 1 Needham Market 1.

North Division: Brentwood Town 0 Bury Town 1, Soham Town Rangers 1 Romford 1.

FA VASE

Haverhill Borough 1 Haverhill Rovers 0 (Friday), FAV Boston Town 2 Walsham le Willows 3, Ely City 4 Diss Town 2, Long Melford 2 Baldock Town 3, Mildenhall Town 1 Peterborough Sports 3, Thetford Town 2 Downham Town 0, Waltham Forest 2 Hadleigh Utd 1, Yaxley 4 Newmarket Town 3, Halstead Town 1 St Margaretsbury 4.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Mildenhall Town 3 Ipswich Wanderers 0.

First Division: AFC Sudbury 1 King’s Lynn Town 2, Holland FC 4 Framlingham Town 1, Needham Market Res 0 Cornard Utd 3, Stowmarket Town 6 Wisbech St Mary 1, Whitton Utd 2 Debenham LC 3.

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Tuesday. Harlow Town v Needham Market, Leiston v AFC Sudbury.

North Division: Tuesday. Heybridge Swifts v Bury Town, Soham Town Rangers v Wroxham.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Tuesday. Haverhill Rovers v Hadleigh Utd, Newmarket Town v Saffron Walden Town, Stanway Rovers v Long Melford.

Wednesday. Kirkley & Pakefield v Thetford Town.

First Division: Tuesday. AFC Sudbury Res v Leiston, Downham Town v Haverhill Borough, Needham Market Res v Debenham LC, Team Bury v Woodbridge Town.