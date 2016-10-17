WEEKEND FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Harleston Town pull off giant killing in the Norfolk Senior Cup

Harleston Town left it late to knock out higher league Great Yarmouth Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup on Saturday.

Nicky Howell equalised with 88 minutes on the clock before Kyle Downes struck the winner 10 minutes into injury time to complete a dramatic 2-1 win.

Thetford Town also booked their place in the next round with a 5-3 win away at Caister, while Diss Town got the better of Bradenham Wanderers 2-0 to progress.

Elsewhere, Needham Market also needed a late show to get the better of Worthing and move to within two points of the top of the Ryman League Premier Division table.

After John Sands’ fifth minute opener was cancelled out midway through the second half, Billy Holland found the target seven minutes from time to secure a fourth win in a row for Mark Morsley’s side.

AFC Sudbury slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at Bognor Regis Town after James Fraser fired home a winner for the Rocks with eight minutes to go.

The Yellows looked to be heading for a share of the spoils after Jack Newman equalised in the 80th minute, but the hosts struck again two minutes later to seal the points.

Bury Town got back to winning ways in Ryman League Division One North with a 2-0 win against Thurrock at Ram Meadow.

Bradley Barber opened the scoring with a free-kick on 26 minutes, before the returning Josh Mayhew calmed any nerves with Bury’s second goal in the 81st minute.

Soham Town Rangers also returned to the winners enclosure with a 1-0 home triumph over AFC Hornchurch.

Salim Relizani netted the only goal of the game on 56 minutes to secure a much-needed win for the Greens.

Mildenhall Town kept hold of their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a 2-0 win against Kirkley and Pakefield.

Newmarket Town climbed up to third with a 3-1 victory at home to Long Melford, while Haverhill Rovers let a two-goal lead slip to lose 3-2 at Ipswich Wanderers.

Walsham-le-Willows went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Stanway Rovers, Ely City were beaten 2-0 at Brantham Athletic, and on Friday night, Hadleigh United lost 1-0 at Felixstowe and Walton United.

In the First Division, Halstead Town came from 5-2 down to draw 5-5 at bottom place Dereham Town Reserves and keep hold of their unbeaten league record this season.

Fellow unbeaten side Stowmarket Town eased into the third round of the Suffolk Senior Cup with a 5-0 win against Westerfield United.

Framlingham Town also put their name in the hat for the next round after seeing off Whitton United 3-1 after extra-time.

Debenham LC and Team Bury both exited the competition after defeats to Brantham Athletic Reserves (3-1) and Woodbridge Town (4-2) respectively, while AFC Sudbury Reserves went through following a 7-0 hammering of Red Lodge on Friday night.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Ipswich Town’s winless run stretched to six games after a 0-0 draw away at Blackburn Rovers.

Norwich City moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 home win against bottom side Rotherham United.

RESULTS

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Bognor Regis Town 2 AFC Sudbury 1, Needham Market 2 Worthing 1.

Division One North: Bury Town 2 Thurrrock 0, Soham Town Rangers 1 AFC Hornchurch 0.

SUFFOLK SENIOR CUP

Round Two: AFC Sudbury Res 7 Red Lodge 0 (Friday), Framlingham Town 3 Whitton Utd 1, Debenham LC 1 Brantham Athletic Res 3, Stowmarket Town 5 Westerfield Utd 0, Woodbridge Town 4 Team Bury 2.

NORFOLK SENIOR CUP

Round Two: Caister 3 Thetford Town 5, Harleston Town 2 Great Yarmouth Town 1, Swaffham Town 2 Attleborough Town 4, Diss Town 2 Bradenham Wanderers 0, Long Stratton 5 Holt Utd 1, Mundford 3 Hellesdon 4 (pens), Scole Utd 0 Acle Utd 3.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Felixstowe & Walton Utd 1 Hadleigh Utd 0 (Friday), Brantham Athletic 2 Ely City 0, Ipswich Wanderers 3 Haverhill Rovers 2, Mildenhall Town 2 Kirkley & Pakefield 0, Newmarket Town 3 Long Melford 1, Walsham le Willows 0 Stanway Rovers 1.

First Division: Dereham Town Res 5 Halstead Town 5.

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Tuesday. Division One North: Cheshunt v Soham Town Rangers.

SUFFOLK PREMIER CUP ROUND ONE

Tuesday. AFC Sudbury v Walsham le Willows, Haverhill Rovers v Hadleigh Utd, Long Melford v Felixstowe & Walton Utd, Needham Market v Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town v Ipswich Wanderers.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Tuesday. Premier Division: Gorleston v Thetford Town.

Tuesday First Division KO Cup: Debenham LC v Leiston Res, Diss Town v Wisbech St Mary, Halstead Town v Braintree Town Res.

Wednesday. First Division KO Cup: Haverhill Borough v Team Bury, Woodbridge Town v Framlingham Town.