WEEKEND FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Bury Town climb to the top, while Needham make it six wins on the spin

Josh Mayhew scored his eighth goal of the season as Bury Town beat leaders Phoenix Sports 3-0 to go top of Ryman League Division One North.

The Blues continued their excellent form on the road with a fifth away league win of the campaign, the goals coming from Tom Debenham, Bradley Barber and Mayhew.

Soham Town Rangers kept up their recent upturn in fortunes with a 4-1 thrashing of Heybridge Swifts, despite finishing the game with nine men.

Ryan Sharman, Joe Tennent, Salim Relizani and Darren Foxley were all on target for the Greens, who had Spyros Mentis and Relizani both sent off.

Needham Market moved up to second in the Ryman League Premier Division with a 3-0 triumph at Burgess Hill Town.

The Marketmen were without the services of popular striker Michael Brothers, who completed a move to FC Clacton before the game, but a Reece Dobson brace, in between a goal from John Sands, sealed Needham’s sixth win in a row in all competitions.

AFC Sudbury, who will visit Needham in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals, were beaten 2-0 at Dulwich Hamlet.

Elsewhere, Mildenhall Town opened up a three point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division following a 1-0 victory away at Hadleigh United.

Newmarket Town drew 0-0 with Kirkley and Pakefield, Haverhill Rovers beat Fakenham Town 2-1, and Long Melford lost 2-1 to Brantham Athletic.

Thetford Town and Ely City progressed into the FA Vase second round with wins over Great Yarmouth Town (2-1) and Northampton On Chenecks (3-1) respectively.

Haverhill Borough were knocked out after a 4-0 defeat to Felixstowe and Walton United, while Walsham-le-Willows also exited the competition following a 1-0 reverse against Tring Athletic.

Stowmarket Town left it late to maintain their unbeaten record in the First Division, with a late goal from George Bugg helping them draw 1-1 with Cornard United.

Framlingham Town moved up to fourth with a 4-2 win at Needham Market Reserves, while unbeaten Halstead Town recorded a narrow 3-2 win at King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

AFC Sudbury Reserves climbed up to 11th with a 3-0 triumph over Wisbech St Mary, while Team Bury slipped to a 3-1 home reverse to Braintree Town Reserves.

And finally, Ipswich Town dropped to 17th in the Sky Bet Championship after a 3-0 defeat away at leaders Newcastle United.

Norwich City slipped out of the automatic promotion places following a surprise 1-0 reverse at home to Preston North End.

Results

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Burgess Hill Town 0 Needham Market 3, Dulwich Hamlet 2 AFC Sudbury 0.

Division One North: Heybridge Swifts 1 Soham Town Rangers 4, Phoenix Sports 0 Bury Town 3.

FA VASE

Felixstowe & Walton Utd 4 Haverhill Borough 0, Northampton On Chenecks 1 Ely City 3, Thetford Town 2 Great Yarmouth Town 1, Walsham le Willows 0 Tring Athletic 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Hadleigh Utd 0 Mildenhall Town 1, Haverhill Rovers 2 Fakenham Town 1, Kirkley & Pakefield 0 Newmarket Town 0, Long Melford 1 Brantham Athletic 2.

First Division: AFC Sudbury Res 3 Wisbech St Mary 0, Coggeshall Town 4 Diss Town 0, King’s Lynn Town Res 2 Halstead Town 3, Needham Market Res 2 Framlingham Town 4, Stowmarket Town 1 Cornard Utd 1, Team Bury 1 Braintree Town Res 3.

Midweek Fixtures

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Tuesday. Canvey Island v Needham Market.

Division One North: Tuesday. Bury Town v VDC Athletic, Soham Town Rangers v Norwich Utd.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Tuesday. Brantham Athletic v Hadleigh Utd, Great Yarmouth Town v Walsham le Willows.

Wednesday. Godmanchester Rovers v Mildenhall Town.

Friday. Saffron Walden Town v Long Melford.

First Division: Tuesday. Haverhill Borough v Halstead Town, Needham Market Res v Whitton Utd.