WEEKEND FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: AFC and Needham progress in the FA Trophy, while Bury and Soham bow out

AFC Sudbury and Needham Market cruised into the second round qualifying of The Buildbase FA Trophy with comfortable home wins at the weekend.

The Yellows ran out 4-0 winners against Bowers & Pitsea, courtesy of a brace from Sam Bantick and goals from Liam Wales and Rob Eagle.

While at Bloomfields, second-half goals from John Sands and Ollie Snaith secured a 2-0 win for the Marketmen over Wroxham.

Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers both bowed out of the FA Trophy after away defeats at Hanwell Town and Kidsgrove Athletic respectively.

Sam Reed gave the Blues hope when he cut Hanwell’s lead to 2-1 in the 69th minute, but the Southern League Division One Central hosts held on to advance to the next round.

Soham surrendered a 2-0 lead as they slipped to a 5-3 defeat at Kidsgrove, with Ryan Sharman and Ross Paterson (two) on target for the Greens.

Elsewhere, Mildenhall Town stretched their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division to eight points after thrashing Swaffham Town 4-0.

Newmarket Town dropped to fourth as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Great Yarmouth Town, while Haverhill Rovers moved up to seventh with a 2-1 win at Wivenhoe Town.

Thetford Town slipped to ninth following a 2-1 defeat at Godmanchester Rovers, while Walsham-le-Willows climbed out of the bottom three with an impressive 2-1 victory over Felixstowe and Walton United.

Ely City picked up an impressive point on the road after drawing 1-1 at Stanway Rovers, while Long Melford played out a 2-2 draw at Saffron Walden Town on Friday night.

In the First Division, Stowmarket Town’s unbeaten league record came to an end after a 2-1 defeat away to Woodbridge Town.

John Kerridge scored a hat-trick for Framlingham Town as they beat March Town United 4-2 to move up to fifth, while Diss Town’s 1-0 home success over AFC Sudbury Reserves pushed them up to sixth.

Haverhill Borough are eighth in the table following a 2-1 victory against Cornard United, Team Bury climbed up to 14th with a 2-1 home triumph over Needham Market Reserves, and Debenham LC held high flying Downham Town to a 0-0 draw.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Norwich City were thrashed 5-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town scored a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with bottom of the table Rotherham.

FA TROPHY FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND

AFC Sudbury 4 Bowers & Pitsea 0, Hanwell Town 2 Bury Town 1, Kidsgrove Athletic 5 Soham Town Rangers 3, Needham Market 2 Wroxham 0.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Saffron Walden Town 2 Long Melford 2 (Friday), Godmanchester Rovers 2 Thetford Town 1, Newmarket Town 0 Great Yarmouth Town 2, Stanway Rovers 1 Ely City 1, Walsham le Willows 2 Felixstowe & Walton Utd 1, Wivenhoe Town 1 Haverhill Rovers 2, Mildenhall Town 4 Swaffham Town 0.

First Division: Haverhill Borough 2 Cornard Utd 1, Diss Town 1 AFC Sudbury Res 0, Downham Town 0 Debenham LC 0, Framlingham Town 4 March Town Utd 2, Team Bury 2 Needham Market Res 1, Woodbridge Town 2 Stowmarket Town 1.

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Tuesday. North Division: Soham Town Rangers v Waltham Abbey.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Tuesday. League Challenge Cup: AFC Sudbury Reserves v Long Melford, Ely City v Downham Town, Mildenhall Town v Thetford Town, Saffron Walden Town v Haverhill Rovers, Team Bury v Godmanchester Rovers, Stowmarket Town v Diss Town.

Wednesday. League Challenge Cup: Cornard Utd v Newmarket Town, Kirkley & Pakefield v Needham Market Reserves, Whitton Utd v Walsham le Willows.