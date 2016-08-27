Walter heads Ely in the right direction

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 0

Ely City 1

Ash Walter’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win for Ely City at Hadleigh United on Saturday.

Robins boss Brady Stone’s selection plans were slightly easier than they have been in previous weeks, with the same side from the 3-1 victory at Fakenham Town in the previous game starting at the Millfield at the weekend.

Matty Simpson had an early shot go wide for Ely, while at the other end Harry Reynolds dealt with a swirling corner well by punching off his line.

Hadleigh came the closest to breaking the deadlock when an attack down the Robins right produced a cross shot that clipped the far post and went away to safety.

The definitive moment of the game came in the 43rd minute when a lopping Simpson header was tipped over by the Hadleigh goalkeeper for a corner.

The first corner by Jamie Alsop was headed away at the near post and out of play, with the second delivery meeting the head of Walter, who powered his header home into the top right corner.

Ely will look to replicate their away form at home when they host Thetford Town on Saturday (3pm) and Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The lattergame will see the official switch-on of City’s upgraded floodlights.