Wakering’s negative run ceases as Soham suffer home defeat

RYMAN LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Soham Town Rangers 1

Great Wakering Rovers 2

Soham suffered back-to-back home defeats as Great Wakering — a side winless in their previous nine outings — claimed all three points at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday.

The hosts had to contend with a number of injuries and suspensions for the clash, although they were boosted by the arrival of Dan Hobbs and Cemal Ramadan from St Neots Town and Cambridge City respectively.

And they started brightly in the opening exchanges as chances were fashioned for Lloyd Groves, Callum Russell and Ryan Sharman.

As the half progressed, Groves saw an effort cleared off the line, while up the other end Rovers’ Jake Gordon sent a free-kick against the Soham crossbar.

However, Gordon was even more accurate seven minutes after the restart when he fired a shot beyond the reach of George Lawton in the home goal to break the deadlock.

The striker doubled his and Wakering’s tally after 67 minutes, this time firing home following a cut-back from defender Jason Ring.

Shortly after, Soham halved the deficit courtesy of Sharman, who buried his first-time strike.

The goal sparked a period of pressure from the home team as they sought an equalising goal, but the Wakering defence and goalkeeper held firm to halt their poor form.

n Just over 48 hours later, on Monday, Robbie Nightingale and Dave Theobald’s men were knocked out of The Ridgeons Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup at Cambridge City.

It was a familiar face that did the damage as Kieran Bailey, who started the season with Soham, scored the only goal of the tie in stoppage-time.

The tie was also notable for the inclusion in the Soham squad of ex-Manchester United and Cambridge United winger Luke Chadwick for the first time this season.

n The Greens now have two away trips in the league, starting at Thamesmead Town on Saturday (3pm).

On Tuesday, they travel to bottom-placed Wroxham (7.45pm).