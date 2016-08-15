VIDEO: Soham boss Robbie Nightingale on Witham draw and Tuesday’s Cheshunt clash

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Soham Town Rangers manager Robbie Nightingale spoke to deputy sports editor Liam Apicella after seeing his side held to a 0-0 draw by Witham Town on the opening day of the Ryman League Division One North season.

It was a case of being left to rue missed opportunities for the Greens, who squandered two golden chances in the second half.

First Kieran Bailey shot wide with the Witham goalkeeper stranded, before new centre-back Lloyd Groves turned the ball over the crossbar deep into stoppage time.

Nightingale also looked ahead to Tuesday night’s home encounter against Cheshunt (7.45pm), saying that he will have to assess a number of injury concerns ahead of kick-off.