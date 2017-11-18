VIDEO: Saturday's local football round-up

Hadleigh United, Walsham-le-Willows and Halstead Town were left celebrating big wins, while it was a case of frustration at a missed opportunity for Bury Town, Stowmarket Town and Needham Market.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery was pleased with his side's performance, if not the result, in our post-match video interview following their 0-0 home draw with fellow Bostik League Division One North promotion chasers Bowers & Pitsea.

James Seymour scored for Ely in their 2-1 home win from this effort Picture: Mark Westley

The Blues dominated the game but could not find a way to break the deadlock in front of 279 fans at Ram Meadow.

They also had what seemed to be a penalty on Ollie Hughes in the first half only given as a goal kick, when it had originally appeared the official had pointed to the spot.

Bury's fourth straight league draw at the Ram sees them drop out of the playoff picture, as they fell from 6th to 8th by the end of the day.

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Sudbury moved up a place to 14th following a 2-2 draw at Waltham Abbey.

Ely City's James Seymour celebrates his goal against Brantham Athletic Picture: Mark Westley

Recent addition Reece Dobson scored twice on his first league outing, netting after half-an-hour to send the Yellows into the break with the lead, before earning his side a point in the 82nd minute, following a quick fire brace from Shad Ngandu from just after the hour mark.

Mildenhall Town (17th) also claimed a 2-2 draw on the road, at the side above them in the table, Grays Athletic.

Playing at Aveley, Kieran Bishop's 13th minute strike had put them behind before under-18s youth product Marcio Pereira levelled on half-hour mark.

It only took two minutes before Bishop fired his side into the lead again though, this time from the penalty spot.

Stowmarket Town's Josh Mayhew knocks in his 30th goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Coggeshall Town Picture: Mecha Morton

But Dan Brown made it 2-2 shortly before the break, which is the way it remained.

Soham Town Rangers saw their unbeaten run, which had stood at three games, end with a 3-1 defeat at home to Maldon & Tiptree.

In front of a crowd of 110, they went into the break level at 1-1 after Jon Kaye responded to Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's fourth minute opener.

But two late goals, from Chris Millar (83) and a penalty from Ogedi-Uzokwe (90) saw the points go back to Essex.

Stowmarket Town's Amar Lewis jumps a tackle in the home game with Coggeshall Picture: Mecha Morton

Up a level in the Bostik League Premier Division, Needham Market (22nd) were on the wrong end of a nine-goal thriller at Tonbridge Angels, losing out 5-4 to an injury-time strike by Tashi-Jay Kwayie.

After initially falling behind, Richard Wilkins' side had led 2-1 after goals from Diaz Wright (17) and Callum Harrison (32).

But Tonbridge scored either side of the interval to lead 3-2.

They extended their lead to 4-2 before a Dan Morphew penalty (71) and Jamie Griffiths goal (85) looked to have earnt them a point, before the late sickening blow left them with nothing.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Shane Wardley recorded his first win as Hadleigh United manager at his former employers, with a 2-0 victory at managerless Ipswich Wanderers with Kyron Andrews and Ben Baldwin scoring the goals to put them fifth from bottom. It ended the Brettsiders winless run, which had stood at six games, including one cup match.

Walsham-le-Willows also ended a five-game winless league run with an emphatic 4-0 home victory over basement side Wivenhoe Town, with three goals coming in the second half at Summers Road.

Match action from Framlingham Town's 2-0 home win over Cornard United Picture: Mark Bullimore

Arguably the game of the day in the division was Stowmarket Town's 2nd versus 3rd clash with Coggeshall Town.

A bumper crowd of 337 was recorded at Greens Meadow, but the home support saw a late goal, which came from a free-kick from the man who started the season as their captain, Danny Cunningham, see them go down to their first home league defeat in more than 18 months.

Captain Luke Wilson's fifth minute header had put Coggeshall in front, but Stow's prolific frontman, Josh Mayhew, levelled things up just four minutes later with his 30th goal of the campaign.

But Stow's winning run, which had stood at nine league games, was ended by Cunningham's free-kick eight minutes from time, with a touch from an unknown source diverting it past James Bradbrook.

Ely City are 9th after an eye-catching 2-1 home win over 4th place Brantham Athletic, but Newmarket Town's quest to get their promotion push back on track suffered a big blow at FC Clacton, where they went down to a 2-1 defeat at the mid-table side.

Haverhill Borough scored three at home to Godmanchester Rovers, but let in five to slip to another defeat that leaves them two points off the bottom three.

Elsewhere, Haverhill Rovers lost 3-1 at Huston Reserves, while Thetford Town negotiated their way past lower-league Scole United in the Norfolk Senior Cup with a 3-0 home victory.

On Friday evening, Long Melford had followed up the previous Saturday's comeback win at Newmarket Town with a 3-1 home win over mid-table Stanway Rovers to leave The Villagers 18th.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Halstead Town ended their run of five straight home games, and eight in total, without a win with a 5-2 thumping of Wisbech to leave the Humbugs 9th.

Jake Brown, Jamie Barker, Joe Morris, Kane Gilbert and Lewis Cunliffe were all on target for Mark McLean's side, who had taken a slender 3-2 lead into the break.

Framlingham Town bounced back from Wednesday's 4-3 defeat at Whitton United with a 2-0 home success over an improved Cornard United side with Danny Smith and Wax Willett scoring the goals at Badenham Road.

On Friday evening, AFC Sudbury Reserves had convincingly won the battle of the academies at basement side Needham Market Reserves, with a 7-1 victory.

Finally, In the Suffolk FA Senior Cup, Team Bury (2-1 at Brantham Athletic Reserves) and Debenham LC (3-1 at home to Lakenheath) both went out to lower league opposition.

