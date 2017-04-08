UPDATED: Saturday's local football round-up

Haverhill Borough's dream of a Portman Road county cup final was quickly ended by a rampant Crane Sports while Newmarket Town hit double figures at Wivenhoe but there was another 4-0 home defeat for AFC Sudbury.

Martin Westcott's Haverhill Borough heartbreakingly exited the Suffolk FA Senior Cup at the semi-final stage for the second consecutive season, but this year they could have no argument with the outcome of the game, having gone down to a 4-1 defeat at Hadleigh United's Millfield to lower-league Crane Sports.

Bury Town 2 Cheshunt 1 Noel Aitkens celebrates his goal Picture Mecha Morton

In what was a re-arranged tie, following the original fixture being abandoned with less than three minutes having been played last Saturday, at the same venue, after a nasty three-player collision required two ambulances, Borough were decidedly second best.

Lyndon Alexander-Dowson was one of the two players who went to hospital, with a suspected broken rib and a head injury.

But he was in the starting line-up this afternoon and gave his side a 1-0 advantage heading into the interval with a 26th minute opener, finishing off a swift counter-attack.

It was not until the 66th minute that the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League side were able to double their lead, when their skipper Mark Roper tucked away a penalty conceded by Tommy Hardwick who fouled striker James Blades.

Ely City 2 Great Yarmouth Town 1 Alex Theobald celebrates one of his two goals Picture Mark Westley

Blades himself made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute and the striker added another seven minute later.

A glancing header from player-manager Wescott two minutes from time gave Borough a consolation goal, with the chance of a final appearance at Ipswich Town's Portman Road being long gone.

There was another consolation for the Borough squad when they returned to the changing room however, as Thurlow Nunn League First Division leaders Stowmarket Town's 0-0 draw at home to fourth-placed Woodbridge Town leaves the door ajar for them to go top of the league if they win their game in hand.

Elsewhere in the division, Framlingham Town (8th) won their derby at Debenham LC (14th) in emphatic style with a 4-1 victory at Friends Meadow, while Diss Town's (6th) recent uplift in form continued with The Tangerines signing off in front of their home fans at Brewers Green Lane with a 4-1 win over Wisbech St Mary (Mackie 2, Bryant, Webb, Norton-Hugman).

AFC Sudbury 0 Bognor Regis Town 4 James Baker was shown a straight red card for this foul on the edge of the area Picture Phil Chaplin

Meanwhile, Halstead Town, now 9th, lost their north Essex derby with Braintree Town Reserves 1-0 at Long Melford FC.

AFC Sudbury Reserves (18th) won the battle of the academys with a 5-0 victory at Needham Market Reserves, with the visitors having gone into the break 2-0 up.

It provided a much-needed lift for the club with their first-team going down to their second straight 4-0 home defeat, this time to Ryman League Premier Division leaders Bognor Regis Town.

Sudbury had started well with a number of promising early forays forward, before James Muitt scored the first of his three goals on the day in the eighth minute.

That blow was compounded by James Baker getting a straight red card for a foul as a last man in the 19th minute, coming on what was his 300th appearance for the club.

Muitt struck again in the 31st minute with The Rocks again catching The Yellows on the break, while academy youngster Ollie Dunlop missed a gilt-edged chance at the other end on what was his full first-team debut.

Muitt completed his hat-trick 10 minutes after the restart and Bognor scored a fourth via a stunning half volley from Darren Bud which arrowed into the top corner from the edge of the area with 20 minutes still to play.

Their was plenty of endeavour from 10-man AFC but no end product, with a 79th minute penalty from Craig Parker being well saved and summing up their day.

It was a result which, coupled with a win for Hendon and a draw for Kingstonian, sees Jamie Godbold's side slip to five points, from three, adrift of safety with three games to play.

Elsewhere in the division, John Sands' 55th minute opener for Needham Market at Metropolitan Police had put them back into the play-off places in the live table.

But Charlie Collins pulled Police level from the penalty spot in the 75th minute before a last-minute winner followed from Roman Michael-Percil to see Mark Morsley's side drop from 6th to 8th, but just a point off the play-off places with three games to play.

In Ryman League Division One North, Soham Town Ranger's great escape continued with Sam Mulready's 90th minute winner sealing a 2-1 win (John Kay 67') in dramatic fashion to keep The Greens three pionts clear of the relegation zone with Brentwood and Ware also winning.

Eleventh-placed Bury Town recorded another home win, with Noel Aitkens and Luke Read having them 2-0 up inside 35 minutes against play-off chasing Cheshunt.

Joe Clemo got one back for the visitors but it was too little too late in the 92nd minute.

Newmarket Town were the standout winners in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, thrashing bottom three side Wivenhoe Town 10-1 on their own ground.

There were hat-tricks for Lewis Whitehead and Austen Diaper, while Paul Betson ended with a brace and Watson and Deaken Napier also got on the scoresheet for the high-flying Jockeys.

Elsewhere, Thetford Town (5th) drew 1-1 at Saffron Walden Town (Priddle), Walsham-le-Willows (14th) won 3-0 at second-from-bottom FC Clacton (Brame, Peters, Debenham) and Ely City (12th) beat Great Yarmouth Town 2-1 at the Unwin Ground (Theobald 2).

Finally, Haverhill Rovers won 3-0 (Hunt, Palmer 2) at home to Kirkley & Pakefield to leave them in 15th place.

