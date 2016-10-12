TUESDAY FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Needham and Sudbury record home wins, while Bury slip to away defeat

Needham Market climbed up to third in the Ryman League Premier Divison table after a hard-fought 2-0 win against Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town at Bloomfields last night.

Second-half goals from John Sands and Kem Izzet capped an inspired fight back from the Marketmen, who had goalkeeper Danny Gay to thank for keeping them on level terms during the first-half.

Sands broke the deadlock on 65 minutes as he fired in his third goal in four games to put Needham ahead, before club captain Izzet converted from the penalty spot five minutes from time to propel the Marketmen to their highest league position in the club’s history.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, AFC Sudbury got back to winning ways with a 5-1 thrashing over strugglers Grays Athletic.

After Grays were reduced to 10 men on 32 minutes, the Yellows broke the deadlock in the 38th minute through Craig Parker.

Jordan Blackwell (two), Liam Wales and Sam Bantick then found the target in the second-half to complete a comfortable win at The Wardale Williams Stadium.

In Division One North, Bury Town dropped a place to third in the table after a 3-0 defeat away at Norwich United.

Soham Town Rangers remain in the bottom three following a 2-0 reverse on their travels against Dereham Town.

And finally, Team Bury beat Cornard United 2-1 to move up to 15th in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division table.