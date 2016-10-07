Trophy encounter beckons for struggling Soham

Soham Town Rangers will face a tough assignment when their Buildbase FA Trophy campaign gets under way on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

The Greens have been drawn away in the preliminary round to Newcastle Town — a side that currently sits third in the Evo-Stik First Division South table.

From their 10 league outings to date, the Staffordshire outfit have won seven times and been beaten on the other three occasions.

The two sides clashed at the same stage of the competition in 2013, when debutant George Darling scored the only goal of the game to send Soham through.

While their hosts this weekend have been in good form during the early part of the new season, in contrast Soham have found positive results hard to come by.

Robbie Nightingale and Dave Theobald’s men have won just twice all term, the most recent of which came back on September 10 against Brentwood Town.

Last Saturday they were beaten 2-0 at VCD Athletic, with the home side’s Becka-Kah Debele scoring a goal in either half.

Soham did create a number of chances in the game, with AFC Bournemouth trialist Darren Foxley particularly involved.

On Tuesday the Cambridgeshire side’s fortunes improved slightly when they earned a 2-2 draw at fifth-placed Bowers and Pitsea.

Soham twice found themselves behind, but a brace from Ryan Sharman — one of which was a penalty — saw them fight back to claim a share of the spoils in Essex.

However, the game ended on somewhat of a sour note following the red card that was handed to winger Salim Relizani in the closing stages.

Those results mean that the Julius Martin Lane-based outfit sit second from bottom in the Ryman League Division One North standings after 10 matches.

n Shawn Richards has rejoined Soham for a third spell.

The attacker has moved back on a dual-registration deal from Vanarama National League South side Brackley Town.

Joe Tennent has also linked up with the Soham squad.