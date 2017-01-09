TRANSFER NEWS: Ryman strikers on the move

Ely City have secured the services of Bury Town’s Sam Reed, while AFC Sudbury have accepted an offer from an unnamed club for Luke Callander.

Reed, who was in his second spell at Ram Meadow, made 22 appearances for the Ryman League Division One North side this season, but just nine of those were starts.

He has now linked up with The Robins, coming off the bench to set up the third and final goal during Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Shepshed Dynamo in The Buildbase FA Vase.

Ely boss Brady Stone said: “I’ve known Sam a long time — he is a great lad. We had a chat and I asked him to come along and help us out because he has not been playing at Bury.

“Bury were fantastic and they got it done quickly so he could play in the Vase.

“To bring him on for the last 20 minutes was great — he showed how composed he is with the last goal.

“It seems like he is loving it here already and hopefully he will stay around for a while longer.”

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, it appears that experienced centre-forward Callander has played his last game for Sudbury.

Callander scored 24 goals to help The Yellows win the Division One North title last term, but he tweeted on Saturday that a move is now in the offing.

“Sad to say today was my last game for @AFCSudbury — the club have accepted a bid. Been a pleasure playing with all the boys and staff,” he wrote after the 1-0 defeat at Enfield Town.

Callander joined AFC in March 2015 from Chelmsford City.

In a further line coming out of Sudbury, the club have announced that Dylan Williams has agreed to extend his loan stint from Cambridge United by a further 28 days.

The 18-year-old midfielder has scored four goals from his 17 Sudbury appearances to date.