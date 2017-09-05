TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Steed links up with Thetford

Thetford Town have completed the signing of Alex Steed following his recent departure from Newmarket Town.

The midfielder, who has previously turned out for the likes of Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Walsham-le-Willows, only joined Newmarket in the summer.

However, having made just one appearance as a substitute this season, The Jockeys announced last week that Steed had left the club.

He has made a swift return to the game, though, putting pen to paper with fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Thetford.

Steed could make his debut for the second-placed Brecklanders during Saturday’s home encounter against Felixstowe & Walton United (3pm).