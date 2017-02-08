TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Former Crewe and AFC Wimbledon skipper agrees dual terms with Mildenhall

Mildenhall Town’s bid to win the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title has been boosted by the potential return of Mat Mitchel-King on a dual registration deal.

After a spell within the youth ranks at Cambridge City, Mitchel-King moved to Mildenhall in 2002 and he went on to spend three years with the Suffolk club.

His performances in the heart of the Mildenhall midfield attracted the attention of scouts from up and down the country, but it was near-neighbours Histon who eventually won the race for his signature.

Mitchel-King would go on to play a key role in the Cambridgeshire side’s rapid rise through the non-league pyramid, as well as their famous FA Cup victory over Leeds United in 2008.

Football League moves to Crewe Alexandra and AFC Wimbledon — where he was captain of both — followed, before a drop back into the non-league game with Dartford, St Neots and Hemel Hempstead Town.

At the start of the ongoing campaign, the 33-year-old, now a centre-back, signed for Evo-stik Southern League Premier Division side Chesham United.

But after Mildenhall skipper and defender Luke Butcher was ruled out for a number of weeks with a broken jaw, manager Dean Greygoose has turned to Mitchel-King in a bid to fill the void.

The former body double to Rio Ferdinand has now agreed to re-sign for Mildenhall on dual registration terms, though we understand it is currently uncertain as to whether or not he will go on to make his second debut in the club’s colours.

Mitchel-King remains in talks with Chesham over a couple of issues, which were they to be resolved, would likely see him remain in situ with the promotion-hunting Buckinghamshire outfit.

Nevertheless. Greygoose remains excited at the prospect of having Mitchel-King available for selection as his league-leading side aims to get back on track after three defeats in 2017.

“If it happens, it is likely to be short term, but we are hoping Mat can come in and do us a favour,” said the Mildenhall boss.

“We are really missing Butch (Luke Butcher) and if Mat can help us out, even for a couple of games, that would be fantastic.

“He is a winner; he has won promotion with Histon and knows the pressure that comes with it, which would be invaluable to us.

“We know he is enjoying it at Chesham, but Mat loved his time at Mildenhall. Hopefully we will see him in a Mildenhall shirt again soon.”

A groin injury will prevent Mitchel-King from turning out for Mildenhall at Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday.

