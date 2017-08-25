TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Bacon joins Newmarket

Newmarket Town have completed the signing of Chris Bacon from neighbouring Mildenhall Town.

The experienced centre-forward rejoined Mildenhall for a second spell in February 2016 and he went on to play a key role in the club’s recent success.

Bacon notched 12 goals in 13 appearances towards the end of the 2015/16 campaign as Mildenhall finished sixth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and won the League Challenge Cup for the first time in their history.

He followed that up with a further 14 goals in Mildenhall’s double-winning exploits of last term — a haul that included strikes in both of Mildenhall’s league victories over Newmarket.

The former AFC Sudbury and King’s Lynn Town frontman also scored Mildenhall’s first ever goal at Step Four on August 12 from the penalty spot at Heybridge Swifts, but earlier this week he announced his departure from the Recreation Way-based club.

And his next destination has now been revealed, with The Jockeys announcing his arrival ahead of their clash away at Stowmarket Town tomorrow afternoon.

It means Newmarket have now signed Mildenhall’s two leading goalscorers from last term, having swooped for Stephen Spriggs earlier in the summer.