THURLOW NUNN: West Wratting manager takes over assistant manager role at Newmarket Town

Michael Shinn has stood down as player-manager at Step 7 side West Wratting to take on an assistant manager position with Thurlow Nunn Premier Division team The Jockeys.

His switch to the Step 5 side was immediate, and he was in the dugout for Newmarket Town's 2-0 defeat of Haverhill Rovers at The New Croft on Tuesday.

He has left West Wratting in the hands of the assistant managers temporarily, until the club decide how to move forward.

It is not yet known if he will share the role with former assistant manager Wayne Goddard, or if he has now moved on.

The Step 7 side lie at the top of the Kershaw Premier Division, six points clear of their nearest rivals.

Shinn said the team's success was behind his decision to move, as he felt confident leaving them in a great position.

He said: "I spoke to Kev(in Grainger) and I really liked his vision and what he wants from the club and players.

"There aren't many clubs I would have left Wratting for, but Newmarket was always one of those few, so it was impossible to say no when they came knocking.

"It was nice to be back at Rovers, although a bit strange for my first game for Newmarket to be on such familiar ground.

"But a good win and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

