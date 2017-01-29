THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Mildenhall sign Thetford’s Melanson

Mildenhall Town manager Dean Greygoose has bolstered his squad for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division run-in by signing Max Melanson from Thetford Town.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who has previously been on the books of Torquay United and Yeovil Town, scored five goals in 28 appearances for Thetford this term.

However, he has now linked up with title-chasing Mildenhall, who sit 13 points clear at the top of the table after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at second-placed Felixstowe & Walton United.

“I wanted to freshen things up a little bit and Max’s arrival will do that,” said Greygoose.

“He wants to improve and has plenty of ambition — he will be a great addition.

“Max can provide that little bit of quality in the final third, and at 19, can only get better.”