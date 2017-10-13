THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Hadleigh hunting new manager

Stuart Alston has decided to vacate his role as manager of Hadleigh United.

Alston was appointed at the beginning of last season when it was made publicly known that the club had significantly reduced its playing budget, resulting in a mass exodus of players and staff.

Nevertheless, Alston ensured the club retained its Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division status with an 18th-placed finish.

However, he has now opted to step aside and take up a role as the club’s head of youth development following the conclusion of tomorrow’s home clash against Haverhill Rovers.

Hadleigh are welcoming applications for the position, which should be made in writing to chairman Rolf Beggerow on RFBeggerow@aol.com by Monday, October 23.