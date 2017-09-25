THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Basement side Cornard United appoint new management team

Cornard United have a new management team in Ryan Lines and Liam Aves, following the dismissal of Jack Wignall after Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by King’s Lynn Town Reserves, while Martin Wescott has left Haverhill Borough for Team Bury.

Lines was manager at Stanway Rovers Reserves last season, while Aves has been managing Halstead Town Reserves.

RESIGNED: Chris Tracey

Wignall, promoted from assistant manager to joint manager with Chris Tracey at the start of the season, had taken sole charge at Cornnard after Tracey resigned earlier this month. Coach Daniel Crompton was also dismissed on Saturday.

Ex-AFC Sudbury players Tracey and Wignall joined Thurlow Nunn League First Division outfit Cornard in September 2015, taking the club to 15th at the end of the season.

Cornard finished 15th again last season, with a points tally of 47, their highest total in eight years.

But this season the team is bottom of the division, with just one point from their first eight league games.

The only victory this season, 5-2 over Team Bury, came in the first round of the League KO Cup.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Borough have announced that last season’s promotion-winning manager, Martin Westcott, has departed the club — where he stayed on as a player after stepping down from his managerial role over the summer due to increased work commitments — and transfered to fellow First Division club Team Bury.

