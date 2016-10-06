Theobald on target as Ely put a stop to the league rot

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Ely City 1

FC Clacton 0

Ely City ended a winless league run that dated back to August 20 thanks to a slender 1-0 triumph over basement side FC Clacton on Saturday.

On top of that, the three points were the first that Brady Stone’s men had collected at the Unwin Ground since their promotion back to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The home side started brightly with James Seymour, Mason Newman and Kelvin Enaro all going close with efforts.

Ely’s domination continued as the half wore on, but they were unable to make it count as the Clacton goalkeeper’s clean sheet remained in tact.

The visiting Seasiders posed more of a threat after the restart as Daniel Jeffrey deflected one shot just off target, while another cannoned against the crossbar.

After a slow start to the second half, Ely slowly began to apply some pressure. Enaro saw his shot tipped over the bar, while Seymour and Newman failed to hit the target from decent positions.

However, just when it seemed as though the spoils were going to be shared, Alex Theobald pounced for the Robins.

A cross from Jamie Alsop picked out last season’s top goalscorer and he made no mistake with a header.

n Stone’s team were unable to build on that momentum on Tuesday, though, as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Swaffham Town.

n Ely will play host to Long Melford on Saturday (3pm).

n Exning United advanced in the Suffolk Junior Cup thanks to a 3-2 win over Vipers.

Exning fell behind in the opening minute, but Warren Reddick equalised with a strike from distance.

Vipers regained the lead, before Exning’s Kenny Holmes saw a penalty saved.

Yet, Holmes atoned for the error by scoring twice later on.