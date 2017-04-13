The feel-good factor returns in Soham’s bid for survival

In-form Sam Mulready has revealed that the ‘buzz is back’ at Soham Town Rangers after four successive victories, writes Liam Apicella.

A 16-game winless run between December and March had seemingly rendered The Greens as relegation certainties, but those recent wins have put a three-point gap between themselves and the Ryman League Division One danger zone.

There is still plenty of work to be done, starting with Saturday’s home clash against Tilbury (3pm), but Mulready believes the squad is now primed to win their survival battle.

“When I arrived (in January) the confidence was low,” said the striker.

“When we conceded our heads would drop and players would start hiding from the ball.

“But the manager has tinkered the way we play slightly and now there is a belief and fighting spirit.

“The buzz is back and everyone is enjoying their football.

“We are not safe yet, but if we keep playing the same way, hopefully we can finish it off.”

After a sequence of eight games without a goal following his arrival, Mulready has now scored five in six appearances, including a last-minute strike to seal a 2-1 win at Phoenix Sports on Saturday.

And he is thankful to player-boss Robbie Mason for sticking by him during his barren spell.

“I have always had confidence in my ability to score goals, but you go through bad spells, as I did early on,” he added.

“But the gaffer has trusted me. It would have been easy to make a change when I was not scoring, but he stuck by me and that boosted my confidence.

“I feel like I am repaying that now and fingers crossed I can score a few more times to help keep us up.”

Following the Tilbury clash, Soham travel over the Suffolk border to face Bury Town on Easter Monday (3pm).

Meanwhile, on the transfer front, loanee Charlie Barker has been recalled by Leyton Orient.