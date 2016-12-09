Teams now look to impose themselves on the leaders

Dean Greygoose has conceded his league-leading Mildenhall Town side are now being presented with a different challenge by opposition teams, writes Liam Apicella.

Earlier in the campaign, Greygoose felt teams were adopting a defensive approach in a bid to frustrate Hall, who are on a 14-match winning streak.

However, in recent weeks the 51-year-old has seen an alteration in mindset, with opponents now looking to play on the front foot.

And Greygoose is expecting more of the same when second-placed Stanway Rovers, who are 10 points behind Hall, visit Recreation Way on Saturday (3pm).

“I felt teams were scared of us for a number of weeks, but recently they have started to come at us a bit more," he said.

“Managers talk and they have probably learned that if they sit back, we will keep trying to find a way through them, so they have decided to go for it a bit more.

“We know what to expect from Stanway — they are streetwise and because of that it will be a tough game.

“It is too early to be thinking about the league title, but it is an exciting time, I cannot deny that.

“Winning on Saturday decides nothing, but it does send out a bit of a message and it will be another game ticked off.”

As well as battling for promotion, Mildenhall are juggling the defence of their Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup crown.

On Tuesday they play host to First Division outfit Downham Town (7.45pm) — a third-round tie that was postponed towards the end of last month due to a frozen pitch.

n If Mildenhall Town Under-16s can overcome Woodbridge Town EJA, they will face AFC Sudbury EJA in the semi-finals of the Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-16 Cup.