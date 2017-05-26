Swift repeat of the League Challenge Cup final

Just a couple of months after they contested the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup final, Mildenhall Town and Newmarket Town will meet in pre-season friendly action.

Mildenhall won the showpiece encounter 2-1, securing themselves a league and cup double ahead of their elevation to the Isthmian League set-up.

The two will not lock horns in the league next season, but their paths will cross on Tuesday, July 18 at Newmarket’s Ridgeons Stadium as they prepare for their respective 2017/18 campaigns.

Mildenhall’s friendly programme begins on Friday, July 7 at Haverhill Rovers, before games against St Neots (July 15, H), Cambridge United (July 22, H), Needham Market (July 25, H), Eynesbury Rovers (July 29, A) and Peterborough Sports (August 5, A).

Manager Dean Greygoose said: “We have got some good games lined up.

“Each of them is going to provide a test and with us going into a new league, that is exactly what we wanted and also needed to prepare us.”

Newmarket, meanwhile, have home fixtures against Hertford Town (July 11), Peterborough Sports (July 14), Cambridge City (July 21) and Cambridge United (August 1).

The Jockeys are also likely to be away to a Kershaw League Premier Division club — potentially Lakenheath — on Friday, July 28.

Newmarket’s fellow Thurlow Nunn League top flight club Ely City start their warm-up games at Huntingdon Town on Saturday, July 8.

After that, The Robins take on: Linton Granta (July 11, A), Wisbech Town (July 15, H), West Wratting (July 18, A), Biggleswade FC (July 20, A), Bury Town (July 25, H) and St Neots Town (July 29, H).

“We always plan pre-season the best we can and this is a good set of games,” said Ely boss Brady Stone.

“We have a good mix of opposition, which is what we were aiming for.

“We struggled against teams lower than us last year, so it will be interesting to see how we get on against those type of teams in the friendlies.”

Isthmian League outfit Soham Town Rangers are yet to finalise their fixtures.