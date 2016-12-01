Stone believes Vase could put Ely firmly back on football map

Brady Stone is plotting to put Ely City back on the footballing map — by equalling the club’s best-ever run in The Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday (3pm).

The Robins head to Hertfordshire aiming to match their efforts of reaching the fourth round proper in the 2012-13 season, by overcoming Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division high-flyers Welwyn Garden City.

And despite conceding his side will be the overwhelming underdogs, Stone is confident of causing an upset against a side that dumped them out of the same competition following a 3-0 second round replay defeat in the 2013-14 season.

“Getting through would be great for everyone, not only at the club but the city of Ely itself,” he said.

“It would great to get through another round, get a plumb tie in the next round and really put Ely back on the map.

“We will definitely be looking to equal our best ever run, it is a great incentive to have.

“They will certainly be considered the favourites, despite being at the same level as us, but we have nothing to lose.

“Don’t get me wrong, we know it will be a tough game, but sometimes being the underdog has its advantages; the pressure will be off of us and all on them.”

Ely’s Vase exploits are a direct contrast to their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division performance, which sees them in 19th position after a 4-2 defeat at Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday.