Stat ranks Pope as Europe’s top goalkeeper

Nick Pope’s stock has continued to rise with the news that he is statistically the best goalkeeper in European football’s top five leagues.
Since coming into the side as a replacement for the injured Tom Heaton, the 25-year-old, who hails from Wicken, has kept three clean sheets and was Man-of-the-Match in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.
And a stat from Opta has now shown that the former West Suffolk College student has saved 94.4 per cent of the shots he has faced in the Premier League — a better ratio than the likes of David de Gea, Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer.
Pope joined The Clarets from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2016.
