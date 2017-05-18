Spiers fires Newmarket to last-day win

Newmarket Town Under-12 Girls ended their season on a winning note with a 1-0 victory over their Cambridge City counterparts.

Katie Spiers — the league’s third highest goalscorer — was the match-winner as she fired in her 32nd goal of the campaign in all competitions.

It was a result that helped the team achieve a fifth-place finish overall, having won 12 and lost six of their 18 matches.

As well as the clinical Spiers, Newmarket had healthy goal contributions from Carmen Leacy (27) and Olivia Bradley (23).