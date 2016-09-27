Soham winger gets Premier League trial

Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth have taken Soham Town Rangers winger Darren Foxley on a week-long trial.

The teenager only arrived at Julius Martin Lane during the summer following his release by Dagenham & Redbridge.

However, after making 10 appearances for the Ryman League Division One North outfit, Foxley has now been offered the chance to make the grade at the summit of English football.

As a result, the attacker will miss tonight’s league encounter against Wroxham.

It has been a busy period for the Greens, who have recruited 10-time Gambia international Pa Saikou Kujabi.

The 29-year-old left-back previously spent two seasons north of the border with Hibernian, during which time he appeared in the Scottish Cup final against rivals Hearts.

Joint bosses Robbie Nightingale and Dave Theobald have also bolstered their squad with the addition of West Ham United academy product Ross Elsom on a dual-registration deal from Bishop’s Stortford.

On top of that, three players have left the club, including Victor Adeboyejo.

The winger has been recalled by his parent club Leyton Orient and has since been loaned out to Hastings United.

Kieran Bailey, who like Foxley recently had a trial with Bournemouth, has switched to Vanarama National League side Poole Town, while Will Gardner has joined neighbours Histon on dual-registration.