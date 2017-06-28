Soham goalkeeper Conroy joins Newmarket

Newmarket Town have completed the signing of Niall Conroy from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers.

The goalkeeper, who has had a previous stint with The Jockeys, joined The Greens from Histon in January and went on to play a key role in their dramatic Isthmian League Division One North survival campaign.

However, he has now accepted an offer to switch to The Ridgeons Stadium, where he will replace the experienced Ben Nower between the posts.

Prior to playing for Histon, Conroy was part of the Godmanchester Rovers squad that included current Newmarket players Jack Watson, Austen Diaper and Charlie Bowen.

The 24-year-old also counts St Neots Town, St Ives Town and Wisbech Town among his list of former clubs.