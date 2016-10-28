Soham building momentum ahead of Trophy tie

Joint Soham Town Rangers boss Dave Theobald has urged his side to capitalise on the good feeling that their recent results have generated when they visit Kidsgrove Athletic in The Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday (3pm).

Seven victories from eight pre-season friendlies suggested that the Greens would make a fast start to 2016/17, but it took them until September 10 to put their first three Ryman League Division One North points on the board, which was followed by a run of no triumph in seven matches.

However, a 3-1 win at Newcastle Town in the preliminary round of the Trophy earlier this month has sparked an upturn in form, with five victories being collected from their last six outings.

“Going up to Newcastle and winning like we did was a big thing for us,” admitted Theobald, who shares the management duties at Julius Martin Lane with Robbie Nightingale.

“We had an injury-ravaged squad but played well and got the result. It helped to bring the lads together.

“Kidsgrove have got this far so we know they are no mugs, but we will be fully equipped and looking to progress.

“From our point-of-view nothing has changed in terms of performances of late, we are just getting better in both boxes.

“There is some real momentum building and hopefully that will benefit us on Saturday.”

Two of the three goals against Newcastle were scored by Dubi Ogbonna, with the frontman keeping his cool from the penalty spot on both occasions.

But the striker, who rejoined Soham for a third spell in September, will not feature against the Evo Stik Northern League First Division South outfit, having moved on to St Ives Town.

“It was a mutual decision in the end,” added 2004 Trophy finalist Theobald.

“Dubi did well for us, but we knew of St Ives’ approach and we are never going to stand in the way of someone progressing.

“From our point-of-view it is disappointing to lose him, but we believe there is enough quality in the squad to get a result on Saturday.”

As well as Ogbonna, the Cambridgeshire side have seen goalkeeper Clarke Bogard (Great Wakering Rovers), Leyton Orient loanee Victor Adeboyejo (recalled) and Marcus Hall (Histon) move on over the last week, while the versatile Jack Bradshaw has arrived on dual registration from Royston Town.