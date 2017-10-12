Soham bow out of Trophy

BUILDBASE FA TROPHY

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Newcastle Town 3

Soham Town Rangers 0

Soham Town Rangers fell at the first hurdle in this season’s FA Trophy, going down 3-0 on the road at Newcastle Town.

The two teams had met twice before in recent times, with Soham coming out on top on both occasions.

However, the Greens were unable to make it three in a row in Staffordshire, having returned home without troubling the scoresheet.

Newcastle took the lead in the 28th minute when Tom Urwin was afforded enough time to pick his spot.

Crucially, Robbie Mason’s men conceded again just before the break, with Luke Askey turning the ball home from close range.

The visitors pushed hard for a route back into the tie during the second half, seeing a number of penalty appeals turned down, while they also struck the crossbar.

But their fate was sealed in the 84th minute when James Lee’s low shot left Josh Pope in the Soham goal no chance.

The result means Soham have now exited the competition at the preliminary round stage three times in the previous four campaigns.

n Soham had been due to host Brentwood Town on Tuesday night, but the match was postponed due to the Essex side having an FA Trophy replay.

Instead, the sides will meet at Julius Martin Lane on Tuesday, November 21 (7.45pm).

n On Saturday, the Cambridgeshire side will head to Aveley’s new facility looking to put their third away victory of the season on the board (3pm).

Aveley currently occupy 18th position in the Bostik League Division One North standings, finding themselves two points adrift of Soham in 15th.

Soham go into the clash with one win from their last six league matches.