Slow-starting Soham aiming to produce an FA Cup shock

Joint manager Robbie Nightingale is confident that his Soham Town Rangers side can cause an FA Cup upset on Saturday, writes Liam Apicella.

The Greens are due to travel to Dales Lane for a first qualifying round clash against Rushall Olympic, who ply their trade one step higher than Nightingale’s men in the Evo Stik League Premier Division.

It has been a tough start to the new season for Soham, with just one point collected from three outings.

In contrast, Rushall sit fifth in their league, having amassed an 11-point return from a possible 18.

Nonetheless, providing that his team’s luck changes, Nightingale insisted that they will be ready to take advantage of any potential complacency from the hosts.

“The pressure is on them. They have started well and will be a technically good team,” he said.

“But if we do our jobs well, there is every chance we can get a positive result.

“In terms of performance levels, we are not a million miles away.

“We have been dominating games but are lacking a bit of luck and confidence in front of goal.

“Hopefully they will see our league position and might take us lightly.”

Nightingale and fellow boss Dave Theobald will be without the services of striker Robbie Mason for the game due to suspension.

Goalkeeper George Lawton will be absent through injury, while Will Lawton is also a fitness doubt.